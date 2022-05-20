Andhra Pradesh: One dies as wedding party bus overturns on Kakinada highway

The 37-member group was heading from Vizianagaram to Eluru

A man died while some were injured as a private bus carrying a wedding party overturned on the national highway near Neeladriraopeta village in Gandepalli mandal of Kakinada district in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Gudipati Venkata Kodanda Ramayya, the bridegroom’s paternal uncle. The incident occurred at around 3.30 a.m. when the wedding party from Vizianagaram district was on its way to Eluru. The wedding was scheduled at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jaggampeta Circle Inspector B. Surya Apparao has said that a few people sustained minor injuries in the mishap, and all of them are out of danger and admitted to the District Government Hospital (DGH) in Rajamahendravaram.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident,” Mr. Apparao said. The deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.