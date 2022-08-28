Andhra Pradesh: One dead, parents and driver rescued as car washed off causeway

The deceased was a B.Tech final-year student of a private engineering college in Chennai

A B.Tech final-year student, Mounika, 21, was killed, while her parents and a driver were rescued by the villagers when their car was washed away in the Sampathi stream after jumping a causeway at Sampathikota village of PTM mandal in Annamayya district in the early hours of Sunday.

As per information, B. Ramana, along with his wife Umadevi and daughter Mounika, was returning to his residence at Tokalapalle village of B. Kothakota mandal in the district from Bengaluru after visiting his ailing mother at a hospital there.

When the car reached the causeway, they found it overflowing due to the heavy rains in the area and in the neighbouring Karnataka.

The car driver, B. Srinivasulu, 39, tried to negotiate the causeway despite being cautioned against it by Mr. Ramana. After reaching the middle of the causeway, the car suddenly drifted into the stream and was washed away.

The inmates of a van, which was following the car but stopped at the edge of the overflowing causeway, jumped into the stream to rescue those in the car.

Upon being alerted by the rescue party, the villagers of the adjoining Sampathikota also joined the operation.

While Mr. Ramana, Ms. Umadevi and Mr. Srinivasulu were rescued from the swirling waters, Mounika was washed away.

The police personnel and villagers continued the search for the missing girl, whose body was later traced 3-km away downstream.

The police said that several streams and rivulets were in spate in the region due to the sudden downpour in the bordering areas of Karnataka.

Mr. Ramana told the police that his daughter was studying B.Tech at a private college in Chennai and had reached Bengaluru to see her grandmother before joining them.

The police registered a case and shifted the girl’s body to the area hospital at Madanapalle for autopsy.