Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 40 injured in two road accidents in Annamayya district

August 07, 2022 19:42 IST

The deceased is identified as a tractor driver from Bihar

As many as 40 people, who included 22 daily wagers, were injured and one person was killed in two road accidents in the Annamayya district.

In the first incident, 22 workers engaged in road repair works were injured when the tractor in which they were traveling was hit by a private bus near the Cheekalabailu forest area on the Madanapalle-Karnataka border in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The workers were on their way to execute works on the inter-State border. One person, identified Jemer Munni, 45, a tractor driver from Bihar, was killed on the spot.

Harrowing time

As the accident took place at a forest location, it was a harrowing time for the injured. As there were no mobile signals at the spot, the injured had a tough time reaching the nearby Cheekalabailu village and later get themselves shifted to the area hospital at Madanapalle in ambulances.

In another incident, 18 members of a marriage party, who included several women, were injured when the bus in which they were traveling hit a roadside tree at the TM Loya point in Valmikipuram mandal in the early hours of the day.

All the injured belonged to Ramacharlapalle village of Madanapalle mandal, and some of them were shifted to the area hospital at Madanapalle, while a few others were discharged after first aid.