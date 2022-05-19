Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 3 hurt in road accident at Lepakshi
One person died on the spot and three others were grievously injured in a road accident close to the Police Station at Lepakshi village on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abrar, 22, hailing from Lepakshi. He was going on his two-wheeler when a private bus hit him leading to the death. The injured were Raja Reddy, 45, of Chilamathur, Ajay, 21, and Yunus, 20, from Lepakshi.
