Andhra Pradesh: One dead, 3 hurt in road accident at Lepakshi

One person died on the spot and three others were grievously injured in a road accident close to the Police Station at Lepakshi village on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abrar, 22, hailing from Lepakshi. He was going on his two-wheeler when a private bus hit him leading to the death. The injured were Raja Reddy, 45, of Chilamathur, Ajay, 21, and Yunus, 20, from Lepakshi.


