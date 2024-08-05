GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh, once a beacon for other States, was pushed two decades backward by YSRCP, says Pawan Kalyan

Collectors will have to step up if the State has to bounce back from the crisis-ridden five years, says the Deputy Chief Minister

Published - August 05, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the first Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the first Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said voters of Andhra Pradesh have not just gifted the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance a thumping victory with an unprecedented strike rate of 93% in the general elections, but have also handed the alliance the daunting responsibility of rebuilding a State that was left crippled by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the last five years.

“Once a beacon for other States, Andhra Pradesh went through a very rough patch in the last five years as the YSRCP failed to deliver the governance that people needed,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Moreover, the YSRCP government destroyed democratic institutions, and its policies and actions pushed the State backward by at least 20 years. The prevailing situation demands urgent damage control, to which the government stands committed,” Mr. Kalyan said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Kalyan said people were looking for change, having suffered a lot not only from 2019 to 2024 but also during the preceding five years (2014-19) in the immediate aftermath of bifurcation.

“Things have only worsened in the past five years, when the YSRCP caused great difficulty to the people through its irresponsible governance. Now, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has to set things in order, which can be possible only with the cooperation of the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police.”

Mr. Kalyan pointed out that he had faced malicious attacks, adding that even his family was not spared. However, he remained steadfast in order to safeguard democracy, and people have rightly decided to vote the NDA to power, paving the way for the delivery of good, accountable governance.

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was also targeted by the YSRCP as part of its vindictive politics, but he did not cower and he returned triumphant after a lot of struggle.

Mr. Kalyan, who holds the portfolios of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Environment and Forests, and Rural Water Supply, appealed to the Collectors to focus on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme, afforestation beyond the notified forests, and ensuring proper management of solid and liquid waste in villages.

