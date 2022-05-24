Andhra Pradesh: On a bullock cart ride to Delhi for ‘justice’

N. Naga Durga Rao, a resident of Muppalla in Chandarlapadu mandal in NTR district, on a bullock cart ride to New Delhi. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

May 24, 2022 20:40 IST

N. Durga Rao alleges that his sister was deceived by her in-laws

Nelavelli Naga Durga Rao, a native of Muppalla in Chandarlapadu mandal of NTR district, has set out for New Delhi on a bullock cart, along with his mother N. Jyothi, to “seek justice” for his sister Navyatha, in the Supreme Court.

He alleges that Ms. Navyatha was deceived by her husband Kongara Narendranath and his family members.

A banner tied to the cart, with photographs of Navyatha’s spouse and in-laws and the intent of the “journey” written prominently has been raising eyebrows en route.

According to Mr. Durga Rao, Ms. Navyatha was married to Mr. Narendranath in 2018 and they reportedly gave ₹23 lakh as dowry. “The trouble began immediately after marriage when my sister found out that her husband was impotent. My sister’s in-laws also demanded ₹10 lakh more, but I refused,” said Mr. Durga Rao.

He also lodged a complaint, seeking action against Ms. Navyatha’s in-laws. “My sister has also filed for divorce on mutual grounds. However, the case is being delayed due to multiple postponements as my sister’s in-laws are influencing the lawyers,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Ms. Navyatha’s in-laws have filed a defamation case against Mr. Durga Rao’s family, seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh for ‘spreading falsehood about Mr. Narendranath without any evidence’.

Mr. Durga Rao also alleged that their attempts to stage a demonstration seeking justice at the village were foiled by the police. “Left with no other option, I have set out for Delhi in hopes of justice,” he said.

It may take around two months for the mother-son duo to cover around 1800 km to reach Delhi. “This is my last hope for justice,” said Mr. Durga Rao.