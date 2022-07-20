Andhra Pradesh: OLCMS helping govt. in efficient handling of court cases, says CS

‘Andhra Pradesh is the first State to launch the system’

The OLCMS is facilitating the departments to know about cases in time, says Sameer Sharma.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma discussed the implementation of the Online Legal Case Management System (OLCMS) in a meeting with Advocate General (A-G) S. Sriram and Government Pleaders (GPs) at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr. Sharma said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to launch the OLCMS and it was helping the officers concerned in filing counters and other documents with the cooperation of the GPs as and when cases came up for hearing in courts.

He observed that up to 50% of the cases were non-financial in nature and their pendency could be brought down to a large extent by just giving proper explanations to the courts. Besides, by doing so, the departments could avoid contempt proceedings.

The OLCMS was facilitating the departments to know about cases in time thereby enabling them to take necessary action, Mr. Sharma added.

Mr. Sriram told the GPs to promptly inform the officers about cases and guide them how to proceed with the litigation. The officers have to, at the same time, leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues that constitute the subject matters of writ petitions.

Earlier, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Secretary Babu A gave a detailed presentation on the OLCMS.

Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments, additional A-G P. Sudhakar Reddy, public prosecutor Y. Nagi Reddy, additional PP S. Dushyant Reddy and others were present on the occasion.