Official postings modified

The State government, in a GO issued on Friday, retained Budithi Rajsekhar as Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation). A couple of days ago, he was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (School Education). In another decision, the government transferred and posted Poonam Malakondaiah as Special Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department). In a GO issued two days ago, Dr. Malakondaiah was moved from the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department to the Agriculture Department. Shashi Bhushan Kumar, who was asked to report to the GAD, is posted as Secretary (School Education).

In partial modification of the orders issued in the GO on June 5, Vikrant Patil, who was posted as Visakhapatnam DCP (L&O-1), was directed to report at Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri. Also, G. Pala Raju, who is serving as DIGP., Visakhapatnam Range, is transferred and directed to report at Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

The government also appointed a few others to the Chief Minister’s Office. Krishna Duvvuri would serve as Special Secretary in the CMO. Dr. Mukthapuram Hari Krishna is appointed as Special Officer, while Avinash Iragavarapu is appointed as Executive Assistant and Talashila Raghuram as Coordinator of Programmes.