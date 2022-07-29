Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to make ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav’ a grand success

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 18:43 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:43 IST

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has instructed the officials to take steps for the successful conduct of ‘ Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav’ between August 13 and 15, as part of which people will hoist the national flag at their houses. The programme is being organised as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a video-conference with the officials on Friday, Mr. Sharma said that the Andhra Pradesh government had conveyed to the Centre that it required 1.42 lakh flags and it was being provided up to 40 lakh flags. In addition, 30 lakh more flags measuring 16X21 inches are being readied by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas and 10 lakh more by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty. The Forest Department would supply 80 lakh flag sticks for the celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The officials should write letters to NGOs, industry associations, Scouts & Guides, clubs and etc., requesting them to contribute to the programme, Mr. Sharma suggested, adding that educational institutions should play an active role in making the programme a grand success.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special Chief Secretary (youth affairs, tourism and culture) Rajat Bhargava said that awareness programs were being organised on a large scale and that the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah, who designed the national flag, would be celebrated across Andhra Pradesh on August 2.

Special Chief Secretaries Y. Srilakshmi and Ajay Jain, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, SERP CEO Imtiaz, Commissioner of I&PR T. Vijay Kumar Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...