Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to install meters to 18 lakh agricultural pumpsets in six months

Govt. will bear the subsidy on every unit of power consumed by farmers, says Minister

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has instructed the officials to fit meters to 18 lakh agricultural pumpsets in the next six months and to make all farmers open bank accounts by the end of May to avail of the benefits of the DBT scheme.

The Minister, while addressing a review meeting on Monday, insisted that the electricity meters would help know the quantum of power consumption by farmers. The pilot project was successfully implemented in Srikakulam district in 2021-22 financial year, he said and accused the opposition parties of spreading lies about the installation of meters.

“The subsidy on every unit of power consumed by farmers will be borne by the government and reimburse the money to the farmers who, in turn, will pay it to the DISCOMs,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

Further, the Minister said that smart meters should be installed across the State within the stipulated time frame and electrification works be expedited in the Jagananna Housing Colonies. In this regard, the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Limited would provide funds to the DISCOMs.

Energy Secretary B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint Managing Directors I. Prithvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy, AP-Transco Director (grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and MD Ramana Reddy were present in the meeting.