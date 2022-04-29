Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to display helplines at schools to stop child marriages

Vigil should be stepped up at temples and churches on auspicious occasions, says Collector

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the officials to display emergency helplines such as ‘Dial 100’, 181, 1098 and the phone numbers of the Child Marriage Protection Officers (CMPOs) at schools and colleges so that the child marriages can be thwarted.

Addressing a meeting in virtual mode with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Revenue, National Child Labour Project (NCLP) and NGOs on Friday, the Collector asked the officials to take all steps to stop child marriages.

Awareness posters on the Prohibition of Child Marriages Act should be displayed at all schools and colleges, he said.

Mr. Dilli Rao asked the WD&CW officers to organise activities against child marriages along with police, village revenue officers (VROs), Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (women protection secretaries) of secretariats, ICDS supervisors and other CMPOs.

“Vigil should be stepped up to at temples and churches to prevent child marriages. CMPOs should explain to people about the legal consequences of child marriages,” the Collector said.

WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi said that poverty, broken families, superstitions and other issues were among the reasons for child marriages.

Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) State coordinator P. Francis Thambi said that better coordination among various government departments and NGOs could prevent child marriages.

The Collector asked the officials to remain alert during auspicious days on which child marriages are planned . DEO C.V. Renuka, Child Development Project Officers G. Mangamma and T. Nagamani, in-charge District Child Protection Officer G. Ramadevi and other officers were present in the meeting.