Andhra Pradesh: Officials hold talks with agitating staff of Madanapalle Spinning Mills

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI
October 11, 2022 02:07 IST

A policeman inspecting the premises of Madanapalle Spinning Mills in Annamayya district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A batch of revenue and police officials inspected the premises of the Madanapalle Spinning Mills at Pedda Tippa Samudram locality on the outskirts of Madanapalle on Monday and held talks with the agitating staff and the representatives of the management over pendency of the payments to the former.

Circle-Inspector (Madanapalle Taluq) A. Satyanarayana said that after the company announced lockdown in 2014, as many as 310 workers launched an agitation demanding clearance of pending salaries.

In the past, the Andhra Pradesh High Court appointed a liquidator in this matter, following which the management deposited ₹6 crore meant for payments to the workers.

However, the workers claimed that the management owes them ₹22 crore and desisted from accepting any sum lesser than that. “Today, we held talks with both the parties over the prevailing issues and requested the workers to maintain restraint,” the police officer said. A revenue official said that a report would be submitted to the higher officials on this issue.

