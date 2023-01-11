ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Officials directed to complete houses under Pedalandariki Illu scheme before Ugadi

January 11, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - TIRUPATI

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain inspects the layout under development at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain inspecting a house being constructed under ‘Navaratnaalu Pedalandariki Illu’ at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain has instructed the officials to complete the houses under the flagship scheme ‘Navaratnaalu Pedalandariki Illu’ as per schedule to enable their distribution by Ugadi festival. He also directed the completion of the necessary infrastructure in the layouts.

Mr. Jain inspected the layout under development at Urandur village in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Tuesday along with the officials housing and other line departments. This is one of the biggest layouts in the State with nearly 4,873 houses taken up for construction at a budget of ₹87.71 crore.

He directed the housing staff, engineering assistants and welfare assistants to visited the layout everyday and motivate the beneficiaries to complete the houses at the earliest. He also inspected the three brick making units in the vicinity. “The government sanctioned ₹251.79 lakh for land acquisition, ₹280 lakh for formation of internal roads, ₹80 lakh for water supply and ₹500 lakh for electricity. The targets will henceforth be monitored regularly and the houses will be inaugurated on Ugadi,” he said.

District Housing head D.K. Chandrasekhar, municipal commissioner Balaji Nayak and other officials were present.

