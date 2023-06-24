Andhra Pradesh: Officials asked to complete comprehensive land resurvey in 2,000 villages by September-end

June 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the District Collectors and Joint Collectors to complete the land resurvey in 2,000 villages under the second phase of the Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha project, planting boundary stones, and handing over the title deeds to the beneficiaries by September 30.

Addressing the officers through a video-conference on the comprehensive land resurvey project and the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme on June 24 (Saturday), Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the village surveyor login data entry related to Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha project should be finished by July 31, and the final Record of Rights (RoR) should be published by the end of August 31.

The process of registrations must be started on October 15. The Collectors and JCs should ensure that those timelines were adhered to, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad gave a presentation on the Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha project. He said the department had so far done two lakh mutations and four lakh sub-divisions. Besides, it settled up to six lakh boundary disputes.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy told the officials to redress the grievances received in the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme without any delay, especially those not having any financial implications.

Further, he ordered that the construction of village secretariat buildings and Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be completed by September 15.

Principal Advise to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Additional Secretary (CMO) R. Mutyala Raju, and Commissioner of Survey aSd settlement Siddharth Jain were present.