Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission to present awards to eminent writers and media professionals on February 5

January 31, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Official Language Commission Chairman P. Vijaya Babu | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The State Official Language Commission will, in association with the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), present Telugu Bhasha Jeevana Safalya Puraskaralu (lifetime achievement) to 20 eminent writers and Telugu Bhasha Seva Ratna awards to those who excelled in the media field, on the ANU premises on February 5. Commission chairman P. Vijay Babu announced it in a press conference here on Wednesday. 

He said the awards were intended to promote the use of Telugu language in the media and in general so that its richness could be passed on to the future generations. 

Apart from the above awards, the Commission planned to organise Uttarandhra Sahiti Sadassu, Dakshinandhra Sahiti Sadassu and Godavari Sahiti Sadassu. Besides, a Dharmika Sadassu would be held. Official Language Commission member G. Ramachandra Reddy, APNRTS president Venkat S. Medapati and CEO P. Hemalatha Rani also spoke. 

