Andhra Pradesh: Obscene video is handiwork of TDP, alleges Gorantla Madhav

It is fake and the culprits will be brought to book, the Hindupur MP asserts

YSR Congress Party’s Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav on Sunday reiterated that the video that had shown him in bad light was fake, and that it was the handiwork of the Telugu Desam Party to “weaken the leaders of the Backward Classes.”

Mr. Madhav, who arrived here for the first time after the obscene video went viral, was given a rousing welcome by the leaders of the Kuruba community at the Pulluru toll plaza.

Later, addressing the media, he said the police were investigating the issue and would book the culprits.

Poser to TDP

Criticising TDP leader K. Pattabhiram for citing a U.S.-based forensic lab’s report to claim that the video in question was original, Mr. Madhav retorted, “Is the TDP ready to prove the voice of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as original in the cash-for-vote case?”

Earlier, the police detained several TDP leaders at their residences and promulgated Section 144 at various arterial junctions in Anantapur and Kurnool to prevent the cadres from resorting to any agitation on Mr. Madhav’s arrival.