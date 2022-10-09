Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Oasis Fertility opens IVF centre in Tirupati

Oasis Fertility has opened a full-fledged IVF centre in Tirupati, the sixth one in Andhra Pradesh after Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Ongole and Kurnool.

The facility was inaugurated by Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, in the presence of fertility specialist R. Asha Latha, APOGS president T. Bharathi and TOGS president Parthasarathy Reddy, on Sunday.

Infertility is rising due to the change in lifestyle and increasing stress, the Mayor said. Oasis Fertility co-founder Durga G. Rao, scientific head Krishna Chaitanya, fertility specialist Deepthi Damodara and chief operating officer Sudhaker Jadhav participated in the inaugural.


