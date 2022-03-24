Andhra Pradesh: Nursing students from Bihar allege harassment in Chittoor

Accuse college management of poor facilities and harassment

A group of nursing students from Bihar, pursuing their courses in private college near Murakambattu on the outskirts of Chittoor, on Thursday brought their woes to the attention of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) S. Senthil Kumar, alleging harassment and humiliation at the hostel.

Following this, a team of police officers from the Pakala circle rushed to the college and conducted an inquiry. The incident led to flutter in the district.

The girls from Bihar, staying at the college hostel, staged a protest in front of the main gate, drawing the attention of the media and passersby. They alleged that some strangers were visiting their hostels and threatening them not to raise their voice against poor amenities, such as overcrowding of hostlers in the accommodation blocks, poor quality of food, and unhygienic toilets.

Some of the students had reportedly informed the police officials that the hostel staff had also tried to manhandle them, when they objected to additional charges not mentioned during the admission.

The students said that they were unable to bear the harassment of the hostel management coupled with poor facilities. They said that they had tried several times to drop out of their courses and return home, but were helpless as their certificates were in the possession of the college management.

Responding to the issue, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that it was true that the students had complained of poor facilities at their hostel. “As per instructions from the DIG, I have sent Circle Inspector of Pakala, along with Sub Inspectors of Pakala, Penumuru, and Puthalapattu stations to inquire into the allegations and resolve the issue,” he said and denied reports in social media about sexual harassment of the nursing students.