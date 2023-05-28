HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: NTR will remain in the hearts of people, says police official

May 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram DSP (AR) L. Sheshadri taking part in in N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vizianagaram DSP (AR) L. Sheshadri taking part in in N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) L. Sheshadri on Sunday said that former Chief Minister N.T.- Ramarao would continue to remain in the hearts of the people as he had inspired everyone with his movies and administration. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Seva Samithi founder M. Apparao and others organised the centenary celebrations of NTR in the youth hostel of Vizianagaram.

Mr. Sheshadri, who participated as the chief guest, said that NTR had launched several welfare schemes for the poor, which were replicated in other States also. The Association’s founder Mr. Ramarao and Mr. Sheshadri felicitated film distributors, members of NTR’s fans associations and others.

