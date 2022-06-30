Andhra Pradesh: NTR varsity signs MoU with Rotary Club on health project
Dr. NTR University of Health Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary International District-3020 on “Know your Numbers’ as part of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) aligned with Project Positive Health.
In a statement on Thursday, university Registrar K. Sankar said that the programme was attended by Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad, NSS programme coordinator K. Vivekananda, Rotary International governor M. Rama Rao and Rotarians V. Bhaskarram, former district governor G.V. Mohan Prasad, M. Venkateswara Rao, R.V. Subba Rao and Samaram Gora.
The Rotary Club members handed over the equipment required to the university authorities and the pilot project is scheduled to start on July 2.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.