Andhra Pradesh: NTR varsity signs MoU with Rotary Club on health project

Dr. NTR University of Health Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rotary International District-3020 on “Know your Numbers’ as part of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) aligned with Project Positive Health.

In a statement on Thursday, university Registrar K. Sankar said that the programme was attended by Vice-Chancellor P. Shyam Prasad, NSS programme coordinator K. Vivekananda, Rotary International governor M. Rama Rao and Rotarians V. Bhaskarram, former district governor G.V. Mohan Prasad, M. Venkateswara Rao, R.V. Subba Rao and Samaram Gora.

The Rotary Club members handed over the equipment required to the university authorities and the pilot project is scheduled to start on July 2.