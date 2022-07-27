Andhra Pradesh

NTR Trust extends help to Godavari flood victims in Andhra

A tribal habitation which was completely inundated in Godavari floods on the river bank. Photo: Special Arrangement
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 27, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 09:05 IST

 

NTR Trust managing trustee N. Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday said that assistance would be extended from the trust to the flood-hit people in the State. The aim of the organisation was to stand by those who are in distress, she said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari said food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials would be supplied to the flood victims. The stocks have already been transported to the affected areas and the NTR Trust staff have started supplying the essentials, she said. 

Ms. Bhuvanswari and Trust Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Prasad reviewed the assistance being extended to the flood-hit people. The Trust is trying to ensure that no single person should suffer from hunger. Essentials including medicines have been supplied to over 8,000 families in the Godavari districts and other areas, they said.

The necessary items will be supplied to the people in other areas too, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said, adding that the NTR Trust always stands by those who are in distress.   

