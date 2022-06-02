Andhra Pradesh: NTR Collector to take up 'reopened' Spandana grievances 'in person'
Collector will speak to the complainants and officers every Saturday
NTR District has launched a first of its kind programme in line with the State government's Spandana programme to resolve the grievances that have been reopened or repeated.
Under the 'Special Grievance Redressal' programme, District Collector S. Dilli Rao will interact with the complainant and the officials concerned via video call every Saturday.
To start with, Mr. Dilli Rao took up eight Spandana grievances that were reopened due to various issues and spoke to the complainants and the officials concerned on Thursday. Of them, three had been resolved immediately and in five cases officials were asked to submit their response at the earliest.
According to the officials, the Special Grievance Redressal programme would be conducted every Saturday from next week to address the Spandana grievances that couldn't be resolved at lower levels.
Grievances submitted in the Spandana programme conducted every Monday at the mandal to district level could be reopened if the complainant was not satisfied with the action taken or if no action had been taken within the service level agreement (SLA).
