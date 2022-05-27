Andhra Pradesh: NSU Tirupati to take admissions through CUCET

Number of applications for courses offered by varsity rising steeply, says VC

National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, has announced that it would admit students on All India basis through Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from the current academic year.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Vice Chancellor Radha Kant Thakur said that the number of applications for admissions into various courses offered by the university witnessed a steep rise to 10,679 from 3,000 through CUCET, after the erstwhile Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha was upgraded into a Central university. He said the university would take up admissions into graduate and postgraduate courses in tune with the National Education Policy 2020, providing scope for switching between institutes during the course period.

Thanking those responsible for the ‘Central status’, Dr. Thakur also pointed to the recent offer by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to provide 14.4 acres of land, in addition to the 43 acres given in the past. The Vice Chancellor recalled the recent trip of faculty members to Delhi to participate in the Utkarsha Mahotsav conducted for the three national Sanskrit universities.

Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar (retd.), Finance Officer Munish Malik, and Public Relations Officer S. Dakshinamurthy Sharma took part.