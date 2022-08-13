Andhra Pradesh: NRI doctors meet Jagan, offer support to reforms in health sector

Chief Minister says their expertise could be used in training staff at village clinics, PHCs, and in teaching institutions

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

A group of NRI doctors from the U.S. met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday and offered their support to the reforms being implemented by the government in the healthcare sector.

Global summit in Vizag

President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Ravi Kolli invited Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the 16 th annual AAPI Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) being organised in Visakhapatnam from January 6 to 8, 2023.

Another member of the association, Prakash Kabbur briefed the Chief Minister about the objectives of the ‘Train and Help a Baby Organisation’ (TAHB) initiative aimed at curbing neonatal mortality.

APNRT Society president and Adviser to the government on NRI Affairs and Investments Venkat S. Medapati facilitated the summit.

“It will increase awareness on key healthcare issues affecting the Indian sub-continent such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, women’s and children’s health, infectious diseases, and mental health,” said Dr. Ravi.

The Chief Minister expressed the view that the support and expertise of the NRI doctors and associations could be utilised to train medical staff at the village clinics, primary health centres (PHCs), mid-level health providers, and in teaching institutions.

He evinced interest in the association’s mental health programme, and said counsellors proposed to be deployed in schools could be trained in this area.

PG course in Family Medicine

Adviser to the Government on NRI Medical Affairs N. Vasudeva Reddy requested the Chief Minister to include a Post-Graduate programme in Family Medicine in all the medical colleges in the State, as it would help promote the Family Doctor concept.

The Chief Minister also wanted the 15,000 ASHA workers to be oriented through virtual sessions to enable them to assist the patients at the grassroots. The NRI doctors’ team also called on Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini.

The doctors’ team included TAHB director Hari Babu Singam, Sumana Nanjundachar, Janardhan, P.T. Jagannatha Rao and Ram Gopal.