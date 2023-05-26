Andhra Pradesh: Now, Amaravati belongs to everyone, and not just the rich and famous, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

May 26, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

“Now, Amaravati can be called the capital city for all sections of people and is no longer the abode of the rich and the famous,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after launching the distribution of house sites for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at R5 Zone, near here, on May 26 (Friday).

Distributing the pattas to over 50,000 people, the Chief Minister said, “these are not just house pattas, but instruments of social justice.”

‘Class divide’

Stating that there “is a class divide between the privileged rich and the poor,” the Chief Minister said, “I have been battling to provide houses to the poor in the capital city. On the contrary, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been protecting the interests of the rich.”

“Mr. Naidu has been working for the realtors in the capital city. They have conspired to benefit their own people. They have created legal complications. They have commented that there is no place for the poor in the capital. For that, they have given a skewed logic that demographic balance will go for a toss if the poor are given a house here,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

Probably, for the first time in the country, a State government had been fighting against the Opposition to provide house sites for the poor, he said.

The Chief Minister said, “I stand by the poor. We have overcome all the hurdles and handed over the house sites to the poor women in the capital.”

“From today, Amaravati belongs to everyone, and not just the rich. Our government has fought a legal battle in the Supreme Court for the poor, and won,” he added.

“The land prices are at least ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per square yard in Amaravati. Now, all these poor are becoming rich. Their one cent land will cost around ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh,” he said, and added that social justice had finally been delivered.