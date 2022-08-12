Andhra Pradesh: November deadline for completing construction of health clinics

Top official asks Collectors and DMHOs to review the progress of works regularly

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 12, 2022 20:36 IST

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu has said that construction of buildings for YSR Health Clinics should be completed by November at any cost.

“The bills pertaining to the construction will be paid from time to time and they should be submitted by the 20th of every month,” Mr. Krishna Babu said while addressing the district Collectors at a review meeting on Friday.

Mr. Krishna Babu said that the construction of buildings ought to have been completed by September. Keeping in view the hurdles caused due to rains and other issues, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended the deadline up to the end of November, he said.

He asked the Collectors and the District Medical and Health Officers to review the progress of the works regularly. He said apart from the health clinics, the construction of 175 Primary Health Centres was taken up.

He said a thorough fever survey should be conducted as there was a chance of a rise in seasonal fevers due to floods and rains.

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner J. Nivas, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Vinod Kumar, and Public Health Director U. Swarajya Lakshmi were present.

