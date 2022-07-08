Andhra Pradesh: Notwithstanding conspiracies, insinuations, my resolve to serve people remains strong, says Jagan

‘YSRCP has endeared itself to people by its steadfast commitment to manifesto and people-friendly governance’

YSRCP national president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the party plenary after inaugurating it on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

National president of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that the party has endeared itself to the people across the State by its steadfast commitment to its manifesto, bringing in changes in the political system and ensuring people-friendly governance.

“I will depend only on the blessings of God, and support and blessings of the people while facing the next elections,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in his address to the cadres after launching the party’s two-day plenary sessions on Friday.

The plenary is being organised on an open stretch of land opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University located between Guntur and Vijayawada.

More than 1.5 lakh people turned up on the first day despite inclement weather.

Y.S. Vijayamma, honorary party president, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, Mayors and other senior leaders of the party were present.

“The evil conglomeration of the TDP, the JSP and a section of the media will fail in its mission, as people will never believe it.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyYSRCP national president

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the party flag and paid floral respects to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the stage.

‘Arduous journey’

In an emotional speech, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy recollected that his arduous journey in public life had begun on September 25, 2009.

“Days after the death of my father, I had promised to visit and console every family that lost its dear one unable to bear the loss of YSR. Since its inception in March 2011, the YSRCP has withstood many challenges, and has stood by the people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Our party has faced many challenges during the 13 years of its journey. We have seen several obstacles, murky allegations, conspiracies and insinuations by several parties and institutions. But my heart remained unshaken, and my resolve to serve the people remained strong and steadfast,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Record win

“You (the people) have never let my hand off, and you have given me strength throughout my journey. With the blessings of God and your support, our party had created a record by winning 151 Assembly seats and 23 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The TDP, which threw all democratic traditions by buying 23 MLAs from our party, was left with just 23 MLAs,” he said.

He went on to explain about the reforms brought in the administration, women empowerment, education system, agriculture, and housing, and asserted that the government was able to put its stamp on every sphere of public activity.

“In spite of huge financial constraints, our government has not put on hold any welfare scheme,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking pot shots at the opposition parties, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The evil conglomeration of the TDP, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and a section of the media will fail in its mission, as people will never believe it.”