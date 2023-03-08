Andhra Pradesh: Notification for EAPCET on March 10 and ICET on March 17

March 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule for the conduct of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admission in various Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate courses for the academic year 2023-24.

In a statement on Wednesday, APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the notification for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) would be issued on March 10.

Candidates can submit their online applications without late fee from March 11 to April 15, and with a late fee of ₹500 from April 16 to April 30, and with a late fee of ₹1,000 from May 1 to May 5.

Candidates can also submit their online application with a late fee of ₹5,000 from May 6 to 12, and with a late fee of ₹10,000 from May 13 to 14.

Corrections in the submitted applications, if any, can be made from May 4 to May 6, and the hall-tickets can be downloaded on May 7.

Students from the MPC stream will write the online examination from May 15 to 18 and those taking the test in the BiPC stream will write the examination on May 22 and 23, 2023.

The notification for the Engineering Common Entrance Test-Lateral Entry (ECET) was issued on March 8 (Wednesday).

Candidates can submit the online application without late fee from March 10 to April 10. Application with a late fee of ₹500 can be submitted from April 11 to 15, with a late fee of ₹2,000 from April 16 to 19, and with a late fee of ₹5,000 from April 20 to 24.

The hall-tickets can be downloaded on April 28 and the examination will be held on May 5, 2023.

The notification for the Integrated Common Entrance Test-MBA/MCA (ICET) would be issued on March 17, the official said.

Candidates can submit the online application without late fee from March 20 to April 19. Applications with a late fee of ₹1,000 can be submitted from April 20 to 26, with a late fee of ₹2,000 from April 27 to May 3, and with a late fee of ₹3,000 from May 4 to 10. Applications with a late fee of ₹5,000 will be accepted from May 11 to 15.

Corrections, if any, can be made on May 16 and 17. The hall-tickets will be available for downloading on May 20, and the candidates will write the examinations on May 24 and 25, 2023.