Andhra Pradesh not supporting Ayurveda and naturopathy, BJP leader tells AYUSH Minister

December 07, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju wrote a letter to Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday complaining that the Andhra Pradesh government had sanctioned 25 acres at Gannavaram in Krishna district for the establishment of a naturopathy research institute, but did not hand over the land so far.

Mr. Veerraju further told the Union Minister that the State government had told the AYUSH Department to give up the five acres it sanctioned for a naturopathy college in Visakhapatnam and look for an alternative land saying that the cost of the land that was originally allotted was high.

He requested the Union Minister to look into the issues, while alleging that the State government had not supported Ayurveda and naturopathy in the last three- and-a-half years, which was a proof of its negligence towards the ancient systems of medicine.

Mr. Veerraju stated in the letter that as the State did not give possession of the land at Gannavaram, a 100-bed naturopathy college proposed to be set up there could not be given a tangible shape. Besides, telling the AYUSH Department to scout for another piece of land in Visakhapatnam was troublesome, he added.