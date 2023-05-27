Andhra Pradesh: North Andhra TDP leaders show their strength at Mahanadu

May 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party leaders of North Andhra region were seen making a beeline for Rajamahendravaram to attend the annual Mahanadu. Although North Andhra region was a backbone of the party, it had faced defeat in 2019 general elections. The party lost all the nine Assembly seats in the united Vizianagaram district. However, it won Tekkali, Itchapuram seats and Srikakulam MP seats.

Now, the party is focussing on rebuilding the party and win maximum number of seats in 2024 general elections. The party leaders are giving utmost priority to Mahanadu which has begun on Saturday and will end on Sunday . TDP State President K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP K. Ramamohan Naidu, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Minister Kondru Muralimohan and others led large contingents from their districts of North Andhra region, including Vizinaagaram, Parvatipuram Srikakulam districts.

“After winning North Andhra MLC seat, TDP leaders and activists are in a jubilant mood. That is why, more number of delegates came to Mahanadu this time,” said Mr. Muralimohan. TDP-Parvatipuram observer Boina Govindarajulu hoped that the party would get back its glory In 2024 general elections as people were not happy with the YSRCP government. Vizianagaram Telugu Yuvata president Vemali Chaitanya Babu said that many youngsters were keen to make Mr. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister again as he would create economic activity and provide job opportunities.

