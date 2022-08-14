Andhra Pradesh: Non-teaching tasks adding to teachers’ workload, says FAPTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations’ (FAPTO) State committee have slammed the School Education authorities for “going back on their promise on allocation of non-teaching work to teachers.”

In a statement on Sunday, federation chairman N. Venkateswarlu and secretary general Ch. Manjula said, in the beginning of the academic year, teachers were assured that they would be spared of non-teaching tasks, but they were now being asked to upload information on various apps that added to their workload.

They alleged that school headmasters were being harassed for not being able to upload information in time due to technical and other reasons.

The federation leaders said in the past that the government provided devices to download the apps, but now teachers were being asked to use their personal phones to download the apps and provide information to the department.