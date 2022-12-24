  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: No VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple on December 27

The Thirumanjanam festival is observed at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara four times in a year ahead of major festivals

December 24, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. File

The Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has dispensed with VIP break darshan on December 27 in connection with Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam.

The Thirumanjanam festival is observed at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara four times in a year ahead of major festivals.

With the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi festival scheduled on January 2, TTD has resolved to observe the periodical thirumanjanam event on the preceding Tuesday between 6.00 a.m. to 12 noon.

It is against this backdrop that it has decided not to accept any kind of recommendation letters on December 26 for the break darshan the following day.

