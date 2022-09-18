Andhra Pradesh: No truth in government’s claims on State’s finances, says Payyavula

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s presentation in the Legislative Assembly on the State’s finances is an exercise in futility, according to TDP Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Keshav, who is also Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, said the TDP legislators were forcibly sent out of the House to ensure that nobody questioned the government’s “false claims.”

The Chief Minister’s lengthy speech did not contain any iota of truth, and the statistics reeled out were misleading, the TDP leader alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in history as the only Chief Minister to mislead the House and table fabricated figures,” Mr. Keshav said.

He sought to know why the State government was not transparent and will to place the details of the State’s finances and irrigation projects on government websites.

If the finances of the State were sound as was being claimed, why were the employees not being paid their salaries on time, he asked.

The government was not in a position to supply even paracetamol tablets and syringes to the hospitals, he alleged. The supply of eggs and ‘chikki’, a kind of sweet, to the angawadi centres was stopped, he added. The Karnataka Dairy had stopped supply of milk as the government could not clear dues to the tune of ₹100 crore, he alleged.