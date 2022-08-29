Andhra Pradesh: No special restrictions on Vinayaka Chavithi festivities, say police

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy addressing the organisers in Chittoor on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police on Monday clarified that there would not be any special restrictions on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in the district, except for insistence on the general public safety measures.

After a meeting with the organisers of the festivities on the arrangements made at various arterial junctions in Chittoor district, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy greeted the denizens of Chittoor on the eve of the festival.

The police officials said that the organisers were instructed to follow all precautions at the pandals, particularly during the processions and immersion ritual.

Required permissions

Those who wanted to organise the Ganesh Navratri utsavams should form a committee and take permission from the area police stations and municipal, electrical, and panchayat officials. Those erecting pandals and setting up Ganesh idols in private places must obtain the permission of the land owners concerned.

The organisers were asked to strictly desist from forcibly collecting donations and subscriptions. The public address system should not be used between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., the police said.

The mandapams should be erected without causing any inconvenience to the movement of the public and vehicles.

Before initiating the nimajjanam(immersion), the organisers should inform the police about the timings along with the route map of the procession.

Meanwhile, the APSRTC is gearing up for running special services to Kanipakam temple on August 31 from various depots in Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts.