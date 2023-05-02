ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: No political motive behind CID probe into chit fund case, say YSRCP MPs

May 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member Margani Bharat and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on Tuesday denied any political motive behind the investigation by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) into the Jagajjanani Chit Funds Private Limited case. 

In the case, the APCID has so far arrested two directors of the chit fund group, former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao and Adireddy Appa Rao (Vasu), husband of Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Bhavani.

In a joint press conference held here on Tuesday, Mr. Bharat and Mr. Bose said that the AP CID and other government departments acted upon the complaints received from the subscribers of the chits funds company on the alleged irregularities in the financial transactions.

