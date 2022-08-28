Andhra Pradesh: No police restrictions on Vinayaka Chavithi, says DGP

Utsav Committee members told to take safety measures at pandals

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 28, 2022 20:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that there are no police restrictions on the Ganesh Navarathri Utsavams, and appealed to the devotees to celebrate the festival by following the precautionary measures.

There will be no particular restrictions on erecting Ganesh pandals and on the ‘Nimajjanam’, he said and appealed to the Utsav Committee members to take safety measures at the pandals.

Police officers will coordinate with the Ganesh Utsav Committees and take measures for smooth conduct of the festival, the DGP said in a release on Sunday.

Devotees are requested to inform the police about arranging pandals, height of the idol, days of puja and nimajjanam, the route and place of immersion, so that the police can make the necessary arrangements, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

The Utsav Committee members should stay at the mandapams in the night and take steps to prevent traffic congestions. Devotees can contact the Commissioner of Police concerned, DIG or the Superintendent of Police for help, the DGP said.

