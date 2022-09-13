Andhra Pradesh: No Ph.D. courses in Urdu, polymer science and microbiology this academic year

Admission schedule for 127 programmes released; APRCET-2022 to be held from Oct. 16 to 19

The Andhra University, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has released the schedule for admission into 127 Ph.D. programmes through Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET)-2022 for the academic year 2022.

However, the Ph.D. programmes in Urdu, microbiology and polymer science have been left out, with no guides available. Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in universities have not been done and many teaching faculty members have retired from service.

Worst sufferers are the students who intend to do research in Urdu language. There are only two professors available in the S.V. University, Tirupati, and both have their hands full. A research supervisor or co-supervisor cannot guide more than three M. Phil. and eight Ph.D. scholars at any given point of time.

The Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University (AHUU) in Kurnool has not a single permanent professor or assistant professor since 2016 and it is being managed by the ad hoc staff. The Acharya Nagarjuna University, which is introducing masters’ programme in Urdu this academic year, does not have permanent staff.

The situation in Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur is no different. Of the 32 departments, six including Hindi, microbiology, and political science do not have any permanent professor. Another 12 departments have either one professor or permanent staff who have a couple of years of service left.

Submission of applications

The submission of applications which began on September 1 will end on September 24 (without late fee). The forms can be submitted till October 11 with a late fee. The examinations will be held from October 16 to 19. The test will be held in multiple-choice questions format between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. , and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.