Andhra Pradesh: No legality in three capitals, says GVL

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no legality in the State government’s proposal to have three capitals when Amaravati has already been decided and accepted as the sole capital of the Andhra Pradesh, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has opned.

“It is only a political ploy and a diversionary technique of the YSRCP-led State government,” Mr. Rao said while speaking to a section of the media after a party meeting here on Saturday.

He went on to say that in the last three years there had been no sign of development. Even the roads were in a bad condition. The State had no moral right to say that the idea of three capitals was for decentralised development, the BJP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP stands in support of the farmers of Amaravati and welcomes the Maha Padayatra launched by them,” Mr. Rao said.

The farmers had given their fertile lands to the then State government for development of a capital. Lands were not given to any political party. The farmers’ padayatra was against the injustice being done to them by the YSRCP government, he said, and added that the BJP was with the farmers.

“The State has seen no development and it has no earnings. Its financial condition is precarious. Even the RBI has alerted the State. In such a scenario, the Chief Minister’s statement that the financial condition is better than that of the Centre is laughable,” Mr. Rao said.

There was no delay from the Centre in reimbursing the 41% share in GST to the State, but still there was no development, he alleged.

We demand a White Paper on the economic condition of the State and its spending, he said.

Mr. Rao pointed out that the State had not been giving its share in the Central projects, and that was why they were not progressing.