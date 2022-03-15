Andhra Pradesh: No fresh cases reported, situation under control: says W. Godavari Collector

Action will be taken against those spreading rumours

Action will be taken against those spreading rumours

West Godavari District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday said no fresh cases were reported in the last 72 hours in the town, and that the situation was under control.

The requested the public not to spread rumours and create panic among the local residents. The district administration had responded swiftly on the incidents and there was no scope for any kind of allegations, Mr. Venkatesh said.

“Stern action would be taken against those who try to trigger panic and create unrest among the residents by posting false statements on social media groups. Action would be taken against them as per the law,” the Collector warned.

“Medical camps are continuing and the officers and staff were instructed to be alert,” Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi said.

District Medical and Health Officer B. Ravi, who camped in Jangareddygudem, said the house-to-house survey was continuing in about eight mandals in West Godavari district.

“Vigil has been stepped up on ID liquor manufacturers, smugglers and sellers in the district to check the illegal trade,” the Collector said.