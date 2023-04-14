ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: No freeze on RINL disinvestment process, clarifies Steel Ministry

April 14, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao discusses ways of improving the functioning of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with its CMD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Steel on Friday clarified that there was no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP).

In a clarification on the media reports in this regard, the Ministry said that the “disinvestment process is in progress, and efforts are being made by the company with the support by the government to improve the performance of RINL and keep it as a going concern,” an official release by the PIB said.

Earlier in the day, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao held a meeting with VSP Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt and discussed ways of improving the functioning of the steel plant.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Narasimha Rao said during the last one year, he had taken several initiatives to resolve the problems of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant regarding working capital, raw material supply, and the problems faced by the RINL employees.

I had raised these issues repeatedly in Parliament, and held several meetings with Union Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi and senior officials of these Ministries and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

During the meeting with the CMD, Mr. Narasimha Rao said he had suggested multi-pronged efforts to solve the problems.

‘Good response to EoI’

Mr. Atul Bhatt reportedly told Mr. Narasimha Rao that efforts were being made to ease the working capital problem, and that the Expression of Interest (EoI) to procure raw materials or working capital had elicited a good response from the steel industry.

