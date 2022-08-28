Andhra Pradesh: No fee being collected for Ganesh pandals, says Endowments Commissioner

‘Those spreading false information will be taken to task’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 28, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal has said that no charges are being collected for setting up pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival as alleged in the social media.

He said in a press release that the festival organisers could obtain any statutory clearances from the officials concerned (revenue and police).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Punitive action would be taken against those fleecing the people who wished to set up Ganesh pandals. Even those spreading false information that the officials were collecting charges for according the necessary permissions would be taken to task. He appealed to the people not to be misled by the mischief-mongers in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
festivals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app