Andhra Pradesh: No fee being collected for Ganesh pandals, says Endowments Commissioner

Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal has said that no charges are being collected for setting up pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival as alleged in the social media.

He said in a press release that the festival organisers could obtain any statutory clearances from the officials concerned (revenue and police).

Punitive action would be taken against those fleecing the people who wished to set up Ganesh pandals. Even those spreading false information that the officials were collecting charges for according the necessary permissions would be taken to task. He appealed to the people not to be misled by the mischief-mongers in this regard.