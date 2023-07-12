HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: No clue yet in abduction, murder of student in tribal welfare hostel in Eluru district 

Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora directs officials to install CCTV in the hostel and hands over a cheque of ₹10 lakh to the victim’s parents 

July 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora consoling the parents of N. Akhil Vardhan Reddi (9) at the Tribal Welfare Ashram Hostel in Eluru district on Wednesday.

Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora consoling the parents of N. Akhil Vardhan Reddi (9) at the Tribal Welfare Ashram Hostel in Eluru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Eluru police are yet to find any clue behind the abduction and murder of a student in Tribal Welfare Ashram School cum Hostel at Puliramannagudem in Eluru district. 

On midnight of July 10, two masked men reportedly entered the hostel room, from where they abducted N. Akhil Vardhan Reddi (9) who was found dead with multiple injuries on his body on the next day morning. The last rites of the boy were performed at his native village on Wednesday. 

‘Warning to other inmates’

The letter written in Telugu, purportedly left behind by the accused in the hands of the deceased has warned the other inmates of the Ashram school, “Those who wish to survive should leave (the hostel). Because such incidents will continue.” The total strength of the Ashram School cum Hostel is 125 students.

Buttayagudem Sub-Inspector K. Venkanna told The Hindu, “We did not get any clue on the miscreants involved in the murder of the boy. The investigation is still on. The apparent reason that led to the murder is also not known.” Higher police officials, including Eluru SP Mary Prasanthi, could not be contacted. 

On Wednesday, Tribal Welfare Minister P. Rajanna Dora and District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who inspected the hostel, handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s parents. The Minister has also promised an outsource job and house site to the victim’s family.  

Reacting to the reported threats from the miscreants, Mr. Rajanna Dora has said, “The parents of the hostel inmates could stay with their children for somedays in the hostel campus. The officials have also been directed to install CCTV cameras in the hostel.” 

Counselling

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer G. Srinu Kumar said, “We have counselled the parents of the hostel inmates and urged them not to take back their children.”

