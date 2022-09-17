Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: no clue found for illness of students in Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya, says Collector

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla on Saturday stated that no clue was found in the food and blood samples for the causes of the illness among 17 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada. 

In early September, the students students collapsed inside the classroom after reporting respiratory problems. All of them recovered within a few days. 

On Saturday, Ms. Shukla inspected the Kendriya Vidyalaya campus and drinking water facilities. She said that no substantial evidence for the illness was established so far. The Collector has said that a dedicated science laboratory would be built on the campus soon.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 7:08:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-no-clue-found-for-illness-of-students-in-kakinada-kendriya-vidyalaya-says-collector/article65902765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY