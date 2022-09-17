Andhra Pradesh: no clue found for illness of students in Kakinada Kendriya Vidyalaya, says Collector

She inspects the campus and drinking water facilities

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla on Saturday stated that no clue was found in the food and blood samples for the causes of the illness among 17 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada.

In early September, the students students collapsed inside the classroom after reporting respiratory problems. All of them recovered within a few days.

On Saturday, Ms. Shukla inspected the Kendriya Vidyalaya campus and drinking water facilities. She said that no substantial evidence for the illness was established so far. The Collector has said that a dedicated science laboratory would be built on the campus soon.