Andhra Pradesh: ‘No case of lumpy skin disease in Prakasam’

7.28 lakh heads of cattle in the district, covering 80%, vaccinated: Animal Husbandry Joint Director

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 21, 2022 19:25 IST

Officials administering vaccine to the Ongole breed of cattle at Narijamlathanda, near Yerragondapalem, in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

No case of lumpy skin disease(LSD), which affects cattle, has been reported from anywhere in Prakasam district, said Animal Husbandry Joint Director Baby Rani, adding that the administration has taken all steps to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

Overseeing a vaccination drive at Narijamlathanda, a remote village in the Nallamala forests, the official told the The Hindu that 7.28 lakh heads of cattle in the district, covering 80%, had been administered goat pox vaccine, which is effective in preventing the spread of the disease. The uncovered cattle would be given the vaccine by this month-end.

She said 2.90 lakh doses of vaccine had been administered so far, including 2 lakh doses in Markapur division.

Close vigil on borders

The vaccination drive was undertaken in the mandals of Yerragondapalem and Pullalacheruvu of Prakasam that share a border with Palnadu district, where the incidence of the disease was detected last month, she said, after holding a meeting with the department staff concerned. “We are maintaining a close vigil on the inter-district borders to prevent the viral disease from affecting the cattle in the district,” she said.

The disease is characterised by eruption of nodules in the skin, which may cover the whole of an animal’s body. Lesions are often found in the mouth and upper respiratory tract. The severity of the disease varies considerably among different breeds of cattle.

Farmers needing assistance can call 9032958998 in Ongole division and 8008559223 in Markapur division.

