Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Nine youth held in robbery case in Chittoor

Police officials with the accused and seized money in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
K. Umashanker CHITTOOR August 04, 2022 22:02 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:02 IST

The Chittoor police on Thursday nabbed nine persons belonging to a 13-member gang wanted in a robbery case and seized a car, a motorcycle and ₹11 lakh in cash from their possession.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that the accused, all in the age group of 19 to 23 hailing from Chittoor and Penumuru mandals, had formed a gang. They allegedly attacked the public relations officer of a construction company on outskirts of Chittoor on August 1 night. They also allegedly assaulted physically another official of the company, before making good with ₹12 lakh in cash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Acting on a complaint, the Chittoor police formed a special team for investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the early hours of Thursday, a special party was conducting vehicle checks on the Chittoor-Bengaluru national highway on the city outskirts. Seeing the police, a car and a motorcycle tried tried to speed up, but the police nabbed those on board the vehicles.

The police said that the accused, during the interrogation, confessed to have committed the crime on August 1.

A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded. Search is on for the elusive members of the gang, the Deputy SP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
crime
Read more...