Andhra Pradesh: Nine youth held in robbery case in Chittoor

A car, a motorcycle and ₹11 lakh in cash seized

Police officials with the accused and seized money in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police on Thursday nabbed nine persons belonging to a 13-member gang wanted in a robbery case and seized a car, a motorcycle and ₹11 lakh in cash from their possession.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that the accused, all in the age group of 19 to 23 hailing from Chittoor and Penumuru mandals, had formed a gang. They allegedly attacked the public relations officer of a construction company on outskirts of Chittoor on August 1 night. They also allegedly assaulted physically another official of the company, before making good with ₹12 lakh in cash.

Acting on a complaint, the Chittoor police formed a special team for investigation.

In the early hours of Thursday, a special party was conducting vehicle checks on the Chittoor-Bengaluru national highway on the city outskirts. Seeing the police, a car and a motorcycle tried tried to speed up, but the police nabbed those on board the vehicles.

The police said that the accused, during the interrogation, confessed to have committed the crime on August 1.

A case has been registered and the accused have been remanded. Search is on for the elusive members of the gang, the Deputy SP said.