Andhra Pradesh: NIA sleuths raid houses of Maoist sympathisers in Prakasam district

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of alleged Communist Party of India (Maoist) sympathisers at Alakurapadu, near Tangutur, in Prakasam district.

Assisted by the local police, the sleuths raided the house of Kandula Sirisha alias Padmakka, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK who died last year, police sources here said.

They also conducted searches at the residence of revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao, a relative of RK, in the village.

The raids came a day after a meeting was organised allegedly by the sympathisers of the extremists and attended by, among others, Paani, author of ‘Janatana Rajyam’, in Dandakaranya.