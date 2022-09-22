Andhra Pradesh: NIA raids SDPI activist’s house in Kurnool

Abdullah Warif is away in Hyderabad; officials seize several documents

National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel raided the house of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist Abdullah Warif at Khadakpur in the old city on Thursday.

The SDPI is the political wing of Popular Front of Inia (PFI).

Abdullah Warif was, however, away in Hyderabad, where another team of NIA conducted raids and took him into custody.

In Kurnool, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel provided security to the NIA officials. While they were conducting the searches, the SDPI and PFI sympathisers mobbed the house of Abdullah Warif, a working committee member of the SDPI.

The officials seized SDPI bylaws, handbills and registration forms, and several other documents.

On their way back from Khadakpur, when the NIA officials were walking on the Osmani College Road, the SDPI activists raised slogans such as ‘NIA Go Back’, ‘Down down BJP’, and ‘Down down RSS’.

They criticised the Centre for targeting the PFI and SDPI activists.