Andhra Pradesh: NIA raids houses of Maoist ‘sympathisers’ in Vijayawada and Prakasam district

NIA officials at the house of Virasam leader D. Prabhakar in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 19, 2022 21:59 IST

Incriminating documents, digital devices, banners, posters seized

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the house of Doddi Prabhakar, an activist of the Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam), at Ajit Singh Nagar here on Tuesday.

However, no arrest was made. The officials seized a few diaries, digital equipment, banners and pamphlets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NIA team cordoned off the area and searched Mr. Prabhakar’s house for about four hours on the suspicion that he had links with the banned CPI(Moist).

“The NIA carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh in the case pertaining to an encounter between the Maoists and the security forces under Nagarnar police station limits of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh in 2019,” the NIA officials said. Six Maoists of different cadres and a civilian were shot dead then.

The sleuths recovered arms, Maoist party literature, and handwritten diaries of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK from the spot.

Searches were conducted at three locations — one in Vijayawada and two in Prakasam district.

They raided the houses of Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK and revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao at Alakurapadu, near Tangutur, in Prakasam district.

The police seized incriminating documents, digital devices, banners, posters and pamphlets and a few diaries in the raids, the NIA officials said in a release.

The NIA sleuths were inquiring about the alleged accommodation provided to four youths of Chhattisgarh near Mr. Prabhakar’s house in Vijayawada.

The police were trying to find out since how long the Chhattisgarh youths were staying in that house, their relationship with Mr. Prabhakar, and whether they had any links with the banned outfit.

They were also eliciting details such as the guests visiting Mr. Prabhakar’s house and whether Maoist sympathisers met the Chhattisgarh youths.