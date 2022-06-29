Andhra Pradesh: NHPC experts inspect Polavaram hydroelectic project  

The NHPC experts taking stock of the progress of the 960 MW Polavaram Hydroelectric Project on Wednesday.

The experts from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) led by its Executive Director S.L. Kapil on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works of the 960 MW hydroelectric project being executed by the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (AP-Genco) at Polavaram village.

By the June end, the excavation of the 12 pressure tunnels would be completed and fixing of ferrules is in progress in the tunnels at the project site.

The NHPC experts and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) officials enquired about the progress of the hydroelectric project and lower Cofferdam works of the Polavaram irrigation project during the two-day inspection.

The NHPC experts were deputed by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to assess the status of the Polavaram irrigation project.